Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Down 1.6%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.43 and last traded at C$24.68. 34,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 49,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.09.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

