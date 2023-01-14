Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) PT Raised to €61.00 at Societe Generale

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €49.00 ($52.69) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brunello Cucinelli from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Brunello Cucinelli in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

BCUCY opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.