BTS Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $95.28 Million (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and $3,584.86 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003156 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00425796 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.21 or 0.30074783 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.68 or 0.00905429 BTC.
BTS Chain Token Profile
BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BTS Chain
