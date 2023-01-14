C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $102.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHRW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.23.

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

