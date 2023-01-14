Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) versus Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Critical Review

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Caesars Entertainment and Atour Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 2 3 9 0 2.50 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $71.47, suggesting a potential upside of 47.75%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.39%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -11.18% -15.21% -1.67% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.9% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Atour Lifestyle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $9.57 billion 1.08 -$1.02 billion ($5.54) -8.73 Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 10.33 $21.66 million N/A N/A

Atour Lifestyle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caesars Entertainment.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Caesars Entertainment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. As of December 31,2021, the company owned, leased, and managed 52 domestic properties in 16 states, consisting of approximately 55,700 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and e-tables; 2,900 table games; and 47,700 hotel rooms. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.