Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

