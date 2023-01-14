Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $17.18. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 73,518 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director James S. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,765 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

