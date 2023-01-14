Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have C$150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a C$149.50 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$157.34.

TSE:CNR opened at C$165.64 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$112.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$166.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$158.85.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.733 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

