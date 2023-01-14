Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Firstegy

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$76.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$58.75 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.98.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,537,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,992,396.30. In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.43, for a total value of C$71,824.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,027,655.01. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,537,710 shares in the company, valued at C$109,992,396.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,980 shares of company stock valued at $22,356,180.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

