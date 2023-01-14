Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total value of C$369,468.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,257,612.93.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$374,512.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total transaction of C$101,942.60.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,700 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.80, for a total transaction of C$306,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$7,572,450.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$76.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,314,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,908. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.93. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$58.75 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

