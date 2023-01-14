Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.16 million and a PE ratio of -26.25.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.