Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $22.38 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

