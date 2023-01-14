Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

