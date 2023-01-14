Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.75

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.64. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 8,347 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

