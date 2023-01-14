Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00.

CWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

CWST stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

