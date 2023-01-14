Cashaa Price Up 27.5% This Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $187,345.62 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Cashaa

Cashaa launched on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

