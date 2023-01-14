CDbio (MCD) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

CDbio (MCD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, CDbio has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CDbio token can now be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00019203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $57,221.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.47 or 0.30152568 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00870205 BTC.

CDbio Profile

CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CDbio

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

