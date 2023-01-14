CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading Down 2.2%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 30,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 38,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

CEMATRIX Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

