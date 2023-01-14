Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 55,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 42,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Charlie’s Trading Up 12.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Charlie’s



Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

Featured Stories

