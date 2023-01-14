Chia Price Tops $37.13 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $37.13 or 0.00177740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $230.68 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chia has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00426612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.52 or 0.30132440 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.00881161 BTC.

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,213,201 coins and its circulating supply is 6,213,395 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.