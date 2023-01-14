Chiliz Market Cap Achieves $905.90 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $905.90 million and approximately $252.33 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00425137 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.22 or 0.30028266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00873891 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,649,111,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

