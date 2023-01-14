Chiliz Trading Up 23.6% Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $904.36 million and approximately $152.14 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,649,111,577 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

