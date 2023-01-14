CHS Inc. (CHSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

CHS Price Performance

NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. CHS has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $28.33.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.