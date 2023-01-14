CHS Inc. (CHSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
CHS Price Performance
NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. CHS has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $28.33.
CHS Company Profile
