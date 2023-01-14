Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after buying an additional 750,607 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,572,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Chubb stock opened at $227.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $230.27.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

