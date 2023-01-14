CIBC Cuts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$46.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered Richelieu Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$37.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.67. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.35 and a 1 year high of C$51.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

