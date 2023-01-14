Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Reduced by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

