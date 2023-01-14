Citigroup Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $406.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $355.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $409.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

