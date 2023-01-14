Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Shares Up 0.2%

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.17. 3,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 89,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Class Acceleration Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Class Acceleration

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAS. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter worth $1,639,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Class Acceleration by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Class Acceleration by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Class Acceleration

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

