Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLNE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.93.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 2.13. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,389,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,699,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 653,006 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 960,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

