Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $139.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $125.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

