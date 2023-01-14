Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 393,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRP stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

