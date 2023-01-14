Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,184 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GDX opened at $32.65 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

