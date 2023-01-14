Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428,690 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $51.24 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.