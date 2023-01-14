Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

