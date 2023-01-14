Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,286 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.95% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of INTF opened at $26.23 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.