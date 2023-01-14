Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.47.
FISV opened at $102.56 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
