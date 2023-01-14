Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 443,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,447,000 after buying an additional 10,315,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,332,000 after buying an additional 1,525,736 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $7,867,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $7,775,000. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,003,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 291,726 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

