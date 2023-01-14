Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $6.46 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

