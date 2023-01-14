Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $6.46 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.