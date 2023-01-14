Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

