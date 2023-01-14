Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.45.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
