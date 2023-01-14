Clover Finance (CLV) Market Capitalization Tops $62.00 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $62.00 million and $288,609.42 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

