CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
CNB Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
CNB Financial stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $507.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.85.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
CNB Financial Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CNB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
