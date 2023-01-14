CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CNB Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $507.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CNB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

