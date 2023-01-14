Cobak Token (CBK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $42.84 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $42.84 million and $53.94 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

