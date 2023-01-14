Cobak Token Trading 29% Higher Over Last Week (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market cap of $42.31 million and $81.66 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

