Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,125 Price Target at Citigroup

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,125 ($25.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.15) to GBX 2,200 ($26.80) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.68) to GBX 2,500 ($30.46) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.50) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

