Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Tops $45.72 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $45.72 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.53 or 0.01493083 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007472 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017154 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029779 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.01741352 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

