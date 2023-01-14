Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.14 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $47.14 million and $17.95 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.82 or 0.01482932 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007685 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017510 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000505 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00029352 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.83 or 0.01763298 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

