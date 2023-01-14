Collective Family Office LLC Sells 40,127 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,127 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 3.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 386,201 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.