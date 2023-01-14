Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT Lowered to 815.00 at Barclays

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from 835.00 to 815.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLPBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $920.00.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend

About Coloplast A/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.1349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

