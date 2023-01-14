Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

