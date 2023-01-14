Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $68.54 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

